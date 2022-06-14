Evansville's historic Bosse Field is the site for a lot of exciting sporting moments throughout the year. Of course, it is home to the Evansville Otters, but it is also the home field for several EVSC high school baseball teams. Bosse Field will also, from time to time, host special events like a charity Wiffle ball tournament or games with the Highland Baseball Challenger League. This July, Bosse Field will host another great sporting event that you won't want to miss - Women's Professional Fastpitch Softball.



This Ain't No Beer League

I've been on a bunch of recreational softball teams (aka Beer League) over the years, and we certainly had a good time, but if you want to see some REAL softball, then you really need to check this out. The USSSA Pride return to Evansville for a 3-game series against the Smash It Sports Vipers. This is just the second time the Pride have come to Evansville - they played in front of 4,000 last year - and I promise you'll have a new appreciation for fastpitch softball after seeing the pros play in person.

Series Details

The games are scheduled for July 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 pm each night. The series is part of the inaugural Women's Professional Fastpitch Exhibition Season, and it also coincides with a HUGE weekend of youth softball in the Evansville area. The USSSA Great Lakes Nationals will bring over 220 youth softball teams to town that same week (July 11-16).

Ticket Info

Tickets can be purchased in advance, online, at EvansvilleSports.org, or the Bosse Field box office the day of the game(s). Tickets are $20 (lower) and $10 (GA) when purchased in advance, and $25 (lower) and $15 (GA) the day of. Children age 2 and under get in free.

