Deaconess Sports Park Celebrates Completion of $3 Million Improvements With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Since opening in 2015, the Deaconess Sports Park has been one of the most popular sporting facilities in Southwestern Indiana. On any given weekend, for most of the year, you can expect to see dozens of youth baseball and softball teams playing ball on one of the eight fields on Evansville's eastside. When you include the neighboring Goebel Soccer Complex, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better setup for youth sports anywhere in the region.

Could It Get Any Better?

The sports park is amazing, but apparently, it could be (and is now) even better. Back in September of 2021, the Evansville Visitors and Convention Bureau (the park's owner and operator) announced plans to upgrade the playing surfaces with new synthetic turf. The turf would be added to all eight fields as well as the batting cages and bullpens. The addition of this turf will reduce the temperature of the playing surface, which makes a big difference when you're playing three or four games on a hot Saturday in July. The turf will also provide better drainage, reducing the number of rainouts and the length of rain delays.

Who's Got the Giant Scissors?

To celebrate the completion of these improvements, nearly $3 million worth, Deaconess Sports Park will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Friday, June 10, 2022, at 3pm.

Tim Foster is the State Director for Indiana USSSA - he had this to say about the improvements...

The new turf and other renovations to Deaconess Sports Park really help tournament directors market and sell their events. Rising costs in fuel and other supplies make teams want to be confident, when they sign up for tournaments, that they will be playing regardless of rain and other mild weather conditions. I am hopeful that in 2023, I will be able to bring a couple of new, major events to the Evansville area that could boost revenue for the entire city. USSSA is excited to see what Evansville is doing around youth and amateur sports.

