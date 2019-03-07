Play Ball! UE Baseball and Softball Season Tickets Available Now!
Thank the Lord it is baseball season again! I am so excited to be talking about the greatest sport on Earth. This really is the most wonderful time of the year for me. Spring is almost here, the days are getting longer, and it's time to lace up the cleats and play some baseball!
Season tickets are now available for the University of Evansville baseball and softball teams. Baseball season passes are available for $65 each and softball season passes are just $35 each.
The 2019 baseball season has 22 home games, including match ups against Creighton, USI, Dallas Baptist, Indiana, and Missouri State. The Lady Aces have 12 home softball games this season, including match ups against Butler, Indiana State, and Bradley.
Call or text 812-488-2237 today to purchase your tickets...or get them online.