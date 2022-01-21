A University of Evansville tradition returns this weekend as the Purple Aces men's basketball team invites you to the 'West Side Day' game on Sunday, January 23rd at the Ford Center. The Aces will face the Illinois State University Redbirds with tip-off scheduled for 1pm. This game is actually the second half of a 'home-and-home' series with Illinois State - that's when both teams host each other within a few days. UE travels to Normal, IL on Friday evening.

What is 'West Side Day' About?

It's a pretty simple concept, really - as a way to encourage more people to come out to the Ford Center, the University of Evansville is offering discounted tickets for Sunday's game. Fans can stop by a number of businesses on the west side where they can pick up a special voucher that can be redeemed for a $5 ticket. Here's a list of those participating businesses (westside locations only).

Azzip Pizza on Pearl Drive

Marx BBQ on W. Maryland Street

McAlister's on Pearl Drive

Bfit by Bob's on Rosenberger Avenue

Hacienda on Pearl Drive

Ghost Quesadilla on Pearl Drive

It would be awesome, whether you get the discounted tickets or not, to fill up the Ford Center with a whole bunch of purple and orange. If you can't make it to see the game in person, you can still catch it a couple of other ways. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or you can listen to it on 107.1 WJPS. Those two options are also available for Friday night's game at 6pm.

