University of Evansville Soccer is Back! Home Openers This Week

The University of Evansville men's and women's soccer teams are ready to hit the pitch! No, I'm talking about baseball or softball...I'm talking about soccer. A soccer field is also referred to as the 'pitch,' but you already knew that. Right?

Fans will fill McCutchan Stadium this week for the for the first home soccer games of the 2019 season.

The women are up first, taking on Middle Tennessee on Thursday, August 22nd at 7pm. You'll also be able to pick up a UE fall sports poster or magnet schedule. And you can save $2 off your ticket price by retweeting UE's 'Game Day' tweet on game day.

The men's soccer team will take the field on Friday at 6pm when they welcome Northwestern to town. Fall sports schedules will once again be available. And sharing a 'Game Day' Facebook post on Friday will knock $2 off your admission price.