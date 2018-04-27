Hit the Hardwood With Coach McCarty’s Basketball Camp this Summer

Registration is now open for the first-ever Walter McCarty Basketball Camp at the University of Evansville!

The day camp will take place from June 11-14, 2018 inside the Fifth Third Basketball Practice Facility on the University of Evansville campus. The camp is open to grades 2-8 and the cost is $250 per campers. Go ahead and get registered now at WalterMcCartyBasketballCamps.com.

The camp runs from 9am-4pm each day. Monday, June 11th will mark the opening day of camp with registration taking place at 8:30am. Campers receive lunch each day, a photo with head coach Walter McCarty, Aces basketball gear, contests and competition, individual instruction and the opportunity to work with the UE coaching staff.

[Source: Bob Pristash, University of Evansville Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations}