University of Evansville Announces Men&#8217;s Basketball Schedule for 2022-23 Season

University of Evansville Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2022-23 Season

UE Athletics

Right now is a good time for sports fans - the NFL season just getting started and the MLB getting closer to the postseason, plus high school football, soccer, and volleyball - there is a lot to be excited about. And I'm a little bit extra excited today because the University of Evansville just released the 2022-23 season schedule for the Purple Aces men's basketball team.

University of Evansville athletics
loading...

There is just something exciting about a new season, right? Everyone starts with an 0-0 record - the playing field is completely level - and there's the hope that "this could be the year." To say that UE's 2021-22 season was rough would be a big understatement, finishing the season with a record of 6-24. At this point, there's really nowhere else to go but up, and with the addition of a new athletic director (Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried) and a new head basketball coach (David Ragland), there definitely is hope for the University of Evansville.

Coach David Ragland/University of Evansville Athletics
loading...

I got to play Wiffle ball with Coach Ragland and Ziggy this summer (it was a charity tournament at Bosse Field), and if their ability to coach and run a basketball program is anything like their skill with a plastic ball and bat, fans can expect big things from the Purple Aces this season.

loading...

The Purple Aces start the regular season on the road, traveling to Miami Ohio on November 7 (following two exhibition games on October 29 and November 2). The first home game of the season is scheduled for November 16, when UE hosts Southeast Missouri State at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

[Source: University of Evansville press release]

Pardon the Pun, But These 10 Basketball Movies are a Slam Dunk

See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years

I find looking back on the way things used to be fascinating. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I'm living through the current time period. The conveniences of answering any question we have in seconds, or ordering practically anything we want or need and having it delivered to our doorstep is pretty sweet. But, there is something fun about seeing how things around us have evolved. As an Evansville native, and spending quite a bit of my time in downtown Evansville (that's where the station is located), I've always appreciated the older architecture of the buildings around the area. So, I dug into the Willard Library Archives to see how a few of those areas look now compared to then. Some have changed a little, others quite a bit, and a few don't even exist any more. Take a look.
Filed Under: basketball, college basketball, Purple Aces, University of Evansville
Categories: Best of Evansville, Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM