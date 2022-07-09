USSSA Great Lakes Nationals Fastpitch Tournament Returns to Evansville Area

I have been a youth baseball coach for about a decade, although I think my run is just about done now that my son is in high school. During that time I have really come to enjoy watching youth sports, and I don't mean just when my kid or even kids I know are playing - I can have a great time watching a group of total strangers out there on the ball field.

Why Youth Sports Are So Entertaining

There are several aspects of youth sports that I enjoy. I guess, first and foremost, I get impressed by the athletic skill I see on the field. I love to see how the players interact with one another, not only with their teammates but with their opponents too. I'm reminded that sportsmanship is still a part of the game, even if it may get lost as the players get older. And, finally, I like to watch how the coaches interact with their players. There are, of course, some coaches that take it way too seriously, but the majority of them do a great job of teaching their young athletes the right way to do things.

attachment-USSSA-Logo-Without-United-States-Specialty-Sports-Association-stroke_large loading...

See It For Yourself

The reason I'm going on and on about youth sports is because you will soon have a chance to see some of that for yourself, and I hope you'll take advantage of the opportunity. The 2022 USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals tournament is coming back to the Tri-State for the fourth time. 180 teams of fast-pitch softball players from around the country, ranging in ages from eight to 18, will compete at different complexes around the Evansville area.

Deaconess Sports Park loading...

Tourney Details

The tournament gets underway on Monday, July 11, with an opening ceremony at the Ford Center from 5pm-7pm. All of the teams will come together for a night of music, and activities, making new friends, and reconnecting with old friends.

The on-field action will take place from Tuesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 16. Games will be played at the Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville, the Newburgh Girls Softball Complex in Newburgh, and the Newman Park Athletic Complex in Henderson, KY.

Daily tickets are available for $15 each for adults and $10 for seniors. Weekend passes are also available for $40 each for adults and $30 for seniors. Children aged 10 and younger get into the games for FREE. More tournament details are available HERE.

Looking for things to do while you're in Evansville? How about some yummy places to eat, and some yummy dessert?

