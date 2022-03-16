Todd Schimmell is a man of many talents. Most folks probably know him as a passionate and caring School Resource Officer with the EVSC, and a Deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. But, more and more people are getting to know Todd as a talented author and, now, illustrator.

Todd has been self-publishing his work (through Amazon) since 2020 when he released his first book, a collection of poems called Nursery Rhymes for Humanity. Since then, Todd has released more poetry along with a couple of fun and silly books. Todd's vision, though - what he really wanted to do - was release a picture book for children. He always has plenty of stories - that was never an issue - the only problem Todd had was not thinking his artwork was good enough for public consumption (yet). So Todd kept practicing and honing his drawing skills until he finally got to the point where he felt comfortable sharing it with the world.

Kids Compass books Facebook/Author Todd Schimmell loading...

That brings us to the release of a brand new series for children called Kids' Compass. The series features pictures books, each teaching a different social or emotional lesson, using fun and humor to teach positivity and empathy. There are a handful of questions at the end of each book, allowing parents and teachers to engage in some important conversation with their kids or students. The first three books in the Kids' Compass series are available now.

The Elephant Tooted

The Elephant Tooted Todd Schimmell/Amazon loading...

The Elephant Tooted is all about rumors, and how dangerous and hurtful they can be. Did the elephant really toot?

Carl the Chameleon

Carl the Chameleon Todd Schimmell loading...

Carl the Chameleon teaches young people that beauty, and what makes YOU beautiful, goes way deeper than your skin, no matter what color it is.

Bear Says Quack

Bear Says Quack Todd Schimmell/Amazon loading...

Bear Says Quack teaches reminds kids of how important it is to be yourself, even if you're a bear that quacks.

All three books in the Kids' Compass series, along with the rest of Todd's work, are available on Amazon. You can also visit AuthorTodd.com and the official Author Todd Schimmell Facebook page.