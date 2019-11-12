Evansville Public Libraries to Offer ‘To Go’ Curbside Service

As the weather continues to get colder and colder, the thought of getting in and out of my car more times than absolutely necessary just makes me cranky. Okay, I'll admit it, I'm a big weenie, and I like staying nice and toasty in my ride. But I also like stopping by the library to pick up some movies and music (I understand that libraries are also a good place to find books, if you're into that kind of thing). So what's a fella to do?

Luckily for me, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries are offering a new service called EVPL To Go, which allows for your library materials to be delivered right to your car. The curbside service will be available for cardholders starting the first week in December at the EVPL Central, McCollough and Red Bank branches.

Using the service is simple - just place your items on hold through either the EVPL website or app and pick a participating branch for pick up. You will get a message confirming your 'order.' Then you just need to visit that branch during pick-up hours (M-Th 10am-6pm), park in the specially marked spot and call the number on the sign. Next thing you know an EVPL staff member will bring your items out to you.