Evansville Public Library Announces ‘Sensory Storytime’

I'm gonna go out on a limb and predict that there won't be any protesters of the next special event with the EVPL. The location is the same, but the program is much different.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is hosting Sensory Storytime at 6pm on Wednesday, April 17 at the North Park branch. This is an opportunity for families who have children on the spectrum or with sensory sensitivity to come experience storytime more suited to their needs.

The program will be held in a room with low lighting, a quiet corner with sensory materials, and a visual schedule of the activities.

Those who wish to participate in Sensory Storytime need to register online. After registering, the library will be in touch to share information on what songs and books we will be using and if there are any specific accommodations we can make. Keep in mind that registration for this program will be limited in an effort to keep the experience from becoming overwhelming.