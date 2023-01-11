I'm always bragging about my former students who went to Princeton Community High School. I can't help it. I'm so proud of the adults they have become and the great things they are doing in their communities.

One student that always stuck out to me, and one I could never get on stage, is Abby Raber. I was able to get to know Abby because I substitute taught for many of her teachers. But, because she was busy with sports, I couldn't persuade her to audition for a play or musical.

I remember, as a teenager, Abby was a fierce competitor, a good sportsman, popular and well-liked, funny, positive, helpful, kind, and had a beautiful smile that lit up the hallways, classrooms, and gym at Princeton Community High School.

Abby is all grown up now, a wife and mother, living in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. As I see, through Facebook, what's happening with her life, I can see she has grown into a remarkable woman who is even more giving and kind than she was in high school. Her smile has become more radiant as she lives her best life.

On Facebook, I saw her post something she did that I had to share with you. I'm so very proud of her and I asked her if I could share her birthday wish and act of kindness with you. This is what she said,

Yes! Absolutely, I would love to be able to hopefully inspire someone else to do the same!!

According to an announcement made by her church.

Abby Raber Watson/Facebook/Canva Abby Raber Watson/Facebook/Canva loading...

The Facebook post she made after the delivery of the kits had some awesome photos of the process and help from friends. This is what it said.

WE DID IT! This morning we dropped off 207 birthday kits to our local food bank that included: a Rainbow Chip cake mix, Rainbow Chip icing, a Sprite (to use in place of oil and eggs), birthday candles, 5 balloons, and Happy Birthday cake plates wrapped in a disposable cake pan.

Not many people know but when I started this fundraiser - we were on the road to Cincinnati to spend Christmas with Craig’s family. We ended up getting stuck on HWY 71 for 16 hours and checking my Venmo to see how much we had raised was my bright spot in such a helpless situation. So, while I was trying to be a light for others - those of you that donated, you were a light for me...Thank you to all who donated to making 38 one memorable birthday for me! If you can’t see the light - be the light!

I asked Abby how much money she raised to be able to make 207 kits and she said,

My first round of donations I raised $1234 Then I decided to do a second push and ended at $2034! I’m honestly still pretty mind blown!

If you, or your organization, would like to make Birthday Cake Kits for food banks in your area, email me, HERE. I can get you all of the info you need to get started. Let's make sure that we help as many people as we can celebrate their special day.

Thank you, Abby, for thinking of others and being a light in the darkness.