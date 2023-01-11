Woman Gets Comforting Message From Deceased Husband Through Her Computer [PHOTO]

When a loved one passes, we often look for signs that they are still around us. Even though we can't see them, w hope that they are as near to us as they were when they were alive. Signs come to us in many different ways. Unique ways that sometimes only we can understand.

A promise my mom made before she died

Before my mom passed away, she promised me something. Like many people do with a loved one that's dying, you discuss what happens after they die and where they go. She promised me that after she passed if she could and was allowed to do so, she would let me know that she was ok and that I need not fear death.

Since that day in July, six and a half years ago, I have received many signs that have filled me with peace. Most of them have o do with birds, Bluebirds in particular. We shared a love of nature, gardening, butterflies, and birds, especially bluebirds.

I have felt cool air move over me when I am afraid, anxious, or not feeling well. In my heart, I know it's her comforting me in a time of need. Just like she did when she was alive, she calms my heart and soothes my soul.

Once, when she first passed away, I saw her lying next to me in bed. She was laying on her back staring up at the ceiling. She said nothing but turned her head to the left to look at me, and smile.

I was so afraid to move or say anything for fear that she would vanish that I lay perfectly still. I think I even held my breath. But, I simply blinked and she was gone, leaving me with an incredible feeling of love and peace.

When I hear stories of afterlife connections and signs, I feel that same peace. I belong to a Facebook group that shares such stories of signs and encounters from beyond the grave.

These stories aren't scary ghost stories they are stories and signs of love from beyond the grave.

A Maine woman gets a message from her deceased husband through a computer

One story that made me stop scrolling and reread again and again is the story of what happened to Johanna after she messaged he deceased husband to tell him how much she missed him.

I reached out to her and she allowed me to share this extraordinary sign of his continued presence in her life even after he passed.

From Johanna's Facebook post,

My husband of 22 years passed away very unexpectedly a little over 6 months ago. I still talk to him by sending him Facebook messages almost daily to let him know how much I miss him and love him and tell him about what's going on in my life, hoping that he somehow can see these messages. Writing to him is cathartic for me. I honestly don't know what to believe when it comes to the afterlife, but I have hope that our loved ones who pass on are still around us and watching over us. Tonight, I sent my husband a Facebook message that said, "I'm really missing you right now." Then, about 20 or so minutes later, I just happened to look over at my MacBook (I have 3 computers on my desk) and saw this on the screen. This was NOT there earlier and I've never seen this before. A sign perhaps???

I spent the entire next day trying to manipulate Siri to see if I could get it to produce the "I'm here" message again and I couldn't! When I activate Siri on my own, it just comes up for a few seconds and then goes away if I don't speak to it! There is NO other explanation for what happened!

This was definitely the most glaring sign I've received in the past 6 months since he passed away! One I couldn't rationalize or deny!

Each sign that she gets brings her a little comfort and peace.

As I wrote before, signs are unique to the individual who has lost a loved one. It is not up to us to decide whether or not we think it's a message from her deceased husband or whether we think it isn't.

The important thing is that Johanna felt it was a message. That is the only thing that matters.

I'm happy that she is connecting to the man she loved and still loves so much, and I pray that she continues to feel his presence for the rest of her days until they meet again.