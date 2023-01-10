St. Louis Cardinals Players Coming to Evansville, Indiana

Get ready, St. Louis Cardinals fans. The Cardinals Caravan will be returning to Evansville in January 2023!

We have a lot of fans of the St. Louis Cardinals here in the Evansville area. Many have traveled to Busch Stadium to see their favorite team play ball. However, for the first time since 2020, members of the St. Louis Cardinals will travel to Evansville to see YOU!

According to a press release:

The Cardinals Caravan returns for the first time since 2020 and will traverse 20 different cities across Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Indiana. A combination of more than 35 current Cardinals players, minor league prospects, alumni, and team broadcasters will embark on one of six different caravans through Cardinal Nation from January 13-16.

Cardinals Caravan Coming to Evansville, Indiana January 2023

Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 15th, as the Cardinals Caravan will roll into Evansville, Indiana at the CK Newsome Center at 6 p.m. The Cardinals Caravan is a great way for fans to get up close and personal with Cardinals players. While there, you will get the latest scoop on the upcoming season from current Cardinals players, alumni, and broadcasters. The press release also says:

As in previous years, the club will implement an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Who Will Be at The Cardinals Caravan in Evansville, Indiana?

As previously mentioned you will get to see some of the Cardinals' current players, alumni, and broadcasters at the CK Newsome Center. According to the Cardinals website, these are the names scheduled to appear in Evansville:

Emcee: Matt Pauley

Current Players: Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore & James Naile

Alumni: Jason Motte & Kerry Robinson

So get ready to meet and greet with some of the St. Louis Cardinals in Evansville this Saturday. You can learn more about the Cardinals Caravan by clicking here.

