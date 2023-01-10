Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list.

You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:

Typically, bed bugs are 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans. These pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source. They can travel from place to place with ease, clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings.

Speaking of Orkin, they just released their annual list of the cities with the most bed bugs. Each year, Orkin ranks the top 50 cities for bed bugs by looking at how many people had to use exterminators over the past 12 months. Chicago came in at number one for the third year in a row, but one Indiana city landed in the top 10 this year.

Indiana City with the Most Bed Bugs

According to the report by Orkin, Indianapolis is the seventh worst city in the country for bed bugs. This includes both residential and commercial buildings. Other Indiana cities that made the top 50 list this year include South Bend coming in at number 28 and Ft. Wayne at 35.

Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist says:

"While it’s important to be aware of bed bug infestations within hotels, practicing precautions in other aspects of travel are also important. Taxis, buses and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling can help to catch a bed bug infestation in the early stages.”

At the end of the report, Orkin offers you some bed bug proactive tips at home and while traveling. For more information on that, and to see the complete list, click here.

