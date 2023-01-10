6 Truly Strange Listings on Facebook Marketplace in Southern Indiana and Kentucky

Some people could spend hours watching TikTok videos, and that's cool. But I have found a different way to pass the time, and that's by finding the weirdest classified listings on Facebook Marketplace.

It really doesn't even take very much time to find some very odd things that people are legitimately selling. Here are a few of them that struck me as really weird stuff to have in the first place!

Used Subway sign face in good condition. Good decoration for any garage or man cave. Sign is appropriately 8 1/2 feet long by 1 1/2 feet tall.

Well, this is a very specific listing. I've seen the neon beer signs and stuff like that, but you really have to be a fan of Subway to purchase this sign.

This is not one of those Billy Bass talking fish. This guy is clearly, well, sleeping with the fishes. He's dead and stuffed like a deer or moose.

Motto who lived in a 300 gallon tank at Funkys history

I believe this photo tells the story of this Marketplace listing from Princeton, Indiana.

Halloween Prop fromThe Ring - $125

Hand-made Halloween prop. Girl coming out of the well from The Ring.

This is straight-up terrifying, and I guess that's the point. I've never seen the movie, but I've been told that this prop is very accurate.

I can assure you that this is a real listing on Facebook Marketplace

Greenish fossilized skull beautiful must be seen in light to appreciate not hand made.very very ancient.

Friends, I cannot make this stuff up. Seriously, this listing out of Henderson, Kentucky is out of this world - Literally. I need to know more. Is this some sort of kryptonite? Will it give me superpowers? Is this guy for real?

Facebook recommended this listing to me. I guess that means that I have clicked on enough weird stuff for today. But can just really look around at what is happening in this garage? I think that we will see more weird listings from Rick in the near future.

