Facebook Marketplace Etiquette: An Open Letter to Potential Buyers

So, a couple of weeks ago I had a burst of energy and decided to tackle to hot mess known as my closet. As you can see, I have more clothes and shoes than my closet can hold.

Over the weekend I decided I would try selling some shoes on Facebook Marketplace, and cross-posting to several yard sale sites. Most of them were hardly worn, and I priced them pretty reasonably at $10. A couple of them are a little more because I never actually wore them.

Immediately I sold two pairs, and then I was on a seller's high. The transaction was smooth. The buyer used PayPal and met me on time. Could it really be this easy? The first few buyers were great. I made a little cash from shoes that were just falling out of my closet. And then it happened...The type of buyer I was afraid of...The no-show.

If you decide that you want to purchase something from Facebook Marketplace or one of the yard sale sites, please read this first.

Read the Listing

I can't tell you how many messages I've received literally asking me the information that is in the listing. Questions like: What size? How much? What condition are the shoes in? All of these answers are in the listing.

Show Up on Time

I had a situation where the potential buyer set the time, and I was there at 3:30 P.M. ready for the exchange.

The meeting time was 3:30 P.M. I waited an hour before I decided to message her back. I like to give the benefit of the doubt, maybe something came up.

Oh, something came up alright. This potential buyer not only stood me up but also wasted an hour of my life, and couldn't be bothered to let me know!

In conclusion, I would just ask that if you say that you are going to buy something, do it. If something comes up, or you change your mind simply let the seller know. Just be a decent person. Nobody likes to be stood up.