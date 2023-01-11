The Plaza in Evansville to Host Job Fair This Week

Old National Events Plaza will host a hiring event this week on January 12, 2023, welcoming those seeking part-time employment. The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville.

Positions range from culinary team members to security, and hiring will take place on the spot. Old National Events Plaza is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management company. ASM Global is an inclusive culture that strives to be a leader in diversity and social and environmental issues while creating new opportunities for team members to grow and develop their skills and careers.

More Information:

What: Old National Events Plaza Hiring Event

When: Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 4:30PM – 6:00PM

Where: Old National Events Plaza, Exhibit Hall Entry I 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708

Parking: Please park in the lot at the corner of 9th and Locust streets

Open Positions Include: Bartenders, Concessions, Cooks, Kitchen Assistants, Security Staff, Servers and Runners.

What to Bring: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment. Applicants should bring a government-issued I.D. and be prepared to interview and complete hiring paperwork at the event.

