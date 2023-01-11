Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area

It's nearly the middle of January already, the heart of the winter and often the coldest month of the year. Spending time in the water is one of my favorite summer pastimes, and is a great source of physical activity its sorely missed once the outdoor pools close down for the year. I've found some great and reliable locations within the tristate area to take some indoor swim lessons, to both enjoy the water and to prep for summer. Being able to swim at a comfortable level is so important when you spend any amount of time near the water.

Owensboro

YMCA-

Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.

Evansville

Deaconess Aquatic Center-

Deaconess offers a great variety of lesson types as well. Find options for adults and children alike. Swim lessons are offered in several packages depending on the age group. Prices vary from $75 for guests at the aquatic center to $45 for those who are already members. Lessons are given in 6-week intervals for ages 3 and up. Private lessons are also available at Deaconess.

For General pool admission, it is $6 a day, and children 3 and under are free. There are also pass packages available as well, prices for those vary based on the number of planned visits and monthly memberships. There are also financial assistance forms on the website to help families with costs. Discover more about what Deaconess has to offer on their website listed here. https://swimevansville.org/admission

Henderson

Henderson County Family YMCA-

The Henderson YMCA offers up many aquatic activities for all age groups. Water Babies are swim classes for infants 6 months and up with parents present. Private and group swim lessons are also available. Arthritis Classes are offered as a low-impact exercise for those with conditions such as mild to severe arthritis and fibromyalgia. Splash Swim Teams are available for children ages 6 and up. For more information on pool schedules and pricing refer to their website here. http://www.hcfymca.com/aquatics.htm

Get our free mobile app

https://www.facebook.com/HCFYMCAKY/photos/5799312170137425 https://www.facebook.com/HCFYMCAKY/photos/5799312170137425 loading...

Newburgh

Bfit Gym-

This athletic center located in Newburgh Indiana offers an aquatic experience for those of all ages in their indoor saltwater pool. Survival Swim for infants from ages 6 months to 6 years. Group classes that include Aqua Zoomba and Aqua Fit. for more information on their pool hours and schedule head over to their website https://b.fit/amenities/aquatics/

Children ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult during the duration of their visit to the premises.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10159307203897569&set=pb.100064729478959.-220752000 https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10159307203897569&set=pb.100064729478959.-220752000 loading...

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm! *As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

30 Bizarre (and Real) Indiana High School Mascots According to High School.com , there are 682 high schools in Indiana. 555 of those are public schools, while the remaining 127 are private. A majority of those schools have chosen typical mascots to represent them, like eagles, tigers, lions, jets, patriots, and so on and so forth. But, these 30 schools decided to go, well, a different direction.

List Source: "List of High Schools in Indiana" Wikipedia