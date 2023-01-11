Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.

One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times.

When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights in Chicago, perhaps you think about Champaign. However, when you do think about Illinois, the southern part of the state seems to be overlooked. That being said, it wasn't overlooked according to a recent article about the most underrated destinations in the United States.

CNN Travel has released its list of the most underrated destinations in the United States. There were several destinations on this list in places like Buffalo, New York, Kansas City, Missouri, Alaska, Pennsylvania, and even right here in our backyard of southern Illinois. What attraction in southern Illinois was named one of the most underrated in the country? Let's find out.

Located in the Shawnee National Forest, Garden of the Gods was named last one of the most underrated destinations in the United States by CNN Travel. There you will find spectacular views, amazing and unique rock formations, hiking, camping, and more. I have been there a few times in the past and it's absolutely beautiful.

According to Shawnee Forest:

More than 320 million years ago, the wind and rain patiently started to chisel away at large deposits of sedimentary rock located in what is now, Shawnee National Forest. Over the years, the elements have sculpted some of the most stunning and extraordinary rock formations known to man. There are also plenty of trails for backpacking and horseback riding, allowing nature lovers a welcome tour of what the lively environment has to offer.

If you love the outdoors, camping, hiking, and really just being one with Mother Nature, this underrated destination is a must-see. Especially if you live in the Tri-State and have never been before.

