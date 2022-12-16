The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway.

Get Ready for a Getaway

Look. We all need a break from the hustle and bustle. Our lives are stressful. Our jobs are demanding and sometimes you just want to get away from it all. If you're ready for an adventure somewhere peaceful, then keep reading.

Tiny Cabins in the Woods

Brown County, Indiana is where you will find a dreamy little plot of land that is home to 45 tiny home cabins perfect for camping. The tiny home outpost is situated on 250 acres of beautiful Hoosier land that is home to plenty of wildlife.

...our lush Outpost features an onsite trail with opportunities to spot plenty of wildlife, as well as a series of small bluffs that look out onto a serene forest full of mature trees.

What's Inside

The tiny cabins may be small on space but they are big on amenities - at least the ones you really need to unplug from regular life. Each tiny cabin is equipped with a queen size bed complete with white linens, plush pillows, and cozy blankets. The 4-person cabins come with a queen bunk bed and every cabin has a private toilet and shower in each cabin, as well as a small two-burner stove, mini fridge, and kitchen basics like pots, pans, plates, bowls, and the like to help you prepare meals during your stay.

Don’t forget the best part — your bed is by a big window, so you can wake up with a view of nature.

What's Outside

Every cabin has a fire pit with a grill grate, an outdoor picnic table, and chairs. If you need to purchase firewood, lighters, fire starters, those are available on-site as well. Aside from the amenities offered by the hosts, there is plenty of natural offerings as well as a forest of mature trees.

When, Where, and How to Book

Getaway Brown County is located about an hour outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on 250 wooded acres. You can book your stay with dates throughout the year, regardless of season, by visiting the Getaway website and prices vary, from $99 to $199 per night. For every reservation booked, Getaway donates to OneTreePlanted. Want more cool places to stay in Indiana? Keep scrolling.

