This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway

This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway

Getaway

The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway.

Get Ready for a Getaway

Look. We all need a break from the hustle and bustle. Our lives are stressful. Our jobs are demanding and sometimes you just want to get away from it all. If you're ready for an adventure somewhere peaceful, then keep reading.

© 2018 Michelle Watt
loading...

Tiny Cabins in the Woods

Brown County, Indiana is where you will find a dreamy little plot of land that is home to 45 tiny home cabins perfect for camping. The tiny home outpost is situated on 250 acres of beautiful Hoosier land that is home to plenty of wildlife.

...our lush Outpost features an onsite trail with opportunities to spot plenty of wildlife, as well as a series of small bluffs that look out onto a serene forest full of mature trees.

-AmberCanterbury via Getaway
loading...

What's Inside

The tiny cabins may be small on space but they are big on amenities - at least the ones you really need to unplug from regular life. Each tiny cabin is equipped with a queen size bed complete with white linens, plush pillows, and cozy blankets. The 4-person cabins come with a queen bunk bed and every cabin has a private toilet and shower in each cabin, as well as a small two-burner stove, mini fridge, and kitchen basics like pots, pans, plates, bowls, and the like to help you prepare meals during your stay.

Don’t forget the best part — your bed is by a big window, so you can wake up with a view of nature.

Mikayla Herrick Photography via Getaway
loading...

What's Outside

Every cabin has a fire pit with a grill grate, an outdoor picnic table, and chairs. If you need to purchase firewood, lighters, fire starters, those are available on-site as well. Aside from the amenities offered by the hosts, there is plenty of natural offerings as well as a forest of mature trees.

Getaway
loading...

When, Where, and How to Book

Getaway Brown County is located about an hour outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on 250 wooded acres. You can book your stay with dates throughout the year, regardless of season, by visiting the Getaway website and prices vary, from $99 to $199 per night. For every reservation booked, Getaway donates to OneTreePlanted. Want more cool places to stay in Indiana? Keep scrolling.

[Source: Getaway]

5 Spacious Evansville, Indiana Airbnbs Large Enough For Families

When I think about staying overnight somewhere, it is usually just for me and my husband. One hotel room or a cozy Airbnb is just the right size. But what if you have a lot of family members visiting you from out of town? Renting an entire house is probably going to give you the most bang for your buck.
Filed Under: brown county, camping, evansville, indiana, indianapolis, Tiny House
Categories: Evansville News, Weird News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM