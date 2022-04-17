KY Family Trumps the ‘Tiny House’ Craze With Its Own Tiny Village

Here's a weird/interesting trait of my family...we have always LOVED maximizing space and have been impressed at examples of how successful that can be accomplished.

For example, my sister's storage closet off her kitchen--I guess some might call it a pantry--is set up beautifully for any kind of apocalyptic event (God forbid) that would require holing up in a small enclosed space. There's food, a place to store water (her washing machine), and places to sit or even stretch out.

THE TINY HOUSE PHENOMENON

This is why I'm always fascinated by tiny houses. It's also why I will watch HGTV on the occasion--to see an episode of Tiny House Hunters.

THE TINY HOUSE PHENOMENON IS ONE THAT'S HERE TO STAY

Tiny houses have become very popular over the last decade, and a woman in Texas fully embraced the phenomenon when she retired and SERIOUSLY downsized into a 399-square-foot home. And it's amazing.

And in neighboring New Mexico, check out this beauty. (It's amazing how neither of these homes LOOKS tiny from the inside.)

I SEE YOUR TINY HOUSE AND RAISE YOU A TINY VILLAGE

Certainly, the tiny house craze is here to stay, and there's a family in Kentucky that has so embraced it that they aren't fooling around with just one house. The Brinks family of London, Kentucky live in their own tiny VILLAGE. Why settle for having your own room when you can have your own HOUSE?

Insider.com spoke to the Brinks family who admitted they were initially looking into a cabin for the whole family when they moved from Michigan. But research into tiny homes or tiny communities led them to this groundbreaking decision.

IT LOOKS LIKE TINY COMMUNITIES ARE HERE TO STAY, TOO

And from what I'm learning, their decision isn't all THAT groundbreaking, as other tiny communities are popping up across the country.

Here's one in North Carolina that some believe may be the best example of tiny communities in the country.

Here's another one that seems larger than the North Carolina community. BONUS POINTS: it's a coastal community.

I'd say it's the wave of the future, but it is happening how. And if you can be comfortable in a tiny home or a tiny community, it is absolutely a great way to save money.

[SOURCE: TasteofHome.com]

