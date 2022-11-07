The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade had taken a brief pause post-pandemic, but it is making its return to the River City for 2022.

Back for 2022

After canceling the parade in 2020 and 2021, organizers say The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade will be taking place November 12th along West Franklin Street. The parade route will travel from St Joseph Avenue to Wabash Avenue of Flags.

attachment-robert-linder-butCBiRod1o-unsplash Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash loading...

The Grand Marshal

Organizers have announced North High School graduate, Jerry Blake as the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Four Freedoms Monument Veterans Parade. According to a press release, Blake served our country for 40 years.

He served 40 years in the Army and Army Reserves with two tours in Vietnam from 1967 -1969, one tour in Honduras, and one tour in Kuwait/Iraq. In 2008, he received the Veteran of the Year Award and was awarded the VFW Dwight D. Eisenhower Award in 2012. Mr. Blake was inducted into the Indiana Military Veteran’s Hall of Fame in 2017, and received Governor Holcomb’s Sagamores of the Wabash in 2018.

Two Ways to Participate in the Parade

This is a wonderful opportunity to get out and honor the veterans in our community and there are two ways to participate in the Veterans Parade - you can line Franklin Street as a spectator or you can enter the parade itself. If you would like to enter yourself or your organization as a participant in the parade, you can do so by registering online or you can register on the day of the parade at the Registration Tent at the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway. The parade will kick off promptly at 2 pm. To learn more, visit the official Facebook event page for the parade.