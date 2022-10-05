At some point during the last 100 years, the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was referred to as the 2nd largest street festival in America (right behind Mardi Gras). I guess we will never really know if that statement is true - but we do know for sure that the Fall Festival is HUGE. Sometimes it's hard to grasp the enormity of it all when you're strolling passed the food booths on Franklin Street. Sometimes you take a look from up above to appreciate everything that's going on.

Our buddy Mike Fetscher (everybody calls him Fetch) is a West Side Nut Club member and an awesome drone pilot. He took his little flying buddy for a spin around Franklin Street on the first night of the Fall Festival, specifically the rides and games in the library park. What he captured was a dazzling display of lights and activities, and a look at just how many things can fit in one square block. The video is only nine seconds long (it's a time-lapse), but is so impressive nonetheless.

Keep in mind that this area takes up maybe 20% of the Fall Festival (that is a total guess on my part). There are still several blocks of food booths that make up the majority of the event.

More Good Stuff from Fetch

Fetch is always sharing cool photos and videos, whether it's something taken with his drone, a GoPro, or whatever neat little gadget he's playing with that day. Below are just a couple of examples, starting with this hauntingly beautiful video of the Perry Township Fire Department displaying a huge American flag on September 11.

He recently posted this clip of a starry night - I'll admit I have no idea how he did this one.