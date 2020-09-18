Organizers Cancel Evansville’s 2020 Four Freedoms Veterans Parade

It seems 2020 is the year of canceled plans and the cancellations just keep coming. The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade is the latest in a long list to announce the cancellation of their annual event.

Originally scheduled to take place November 4, 2020, the Four Freedoms Veterans Parade Board of Directors said in their press release,

...after assessing current events and mandates, discussions about the safety of participants and viewers of the parade feel it necessary to cancel this year’s parade. The current pandemic state that we are all living in has forced the board to make a very hard and disappointing decision not to hold this year’s parade. Some of the considerations that went into the decision were the ages, and health of our veterans.

The annual parade is one that we look forward to and have supported and participated in for the last few years. We are sad to miss out on the opportunity to take part in the parade and honor our community and our country's veterans. Organizers say that we can plan on the Four Freedoms Veterans Parade to return to Evansville on November 13, 2021.