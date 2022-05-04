The Long-Awaited Reunion for Evansville’s Duck Inn is Finally Happening

If you were to compile a list of popular bars and/or nightclubs from the last 30 years or so, you would undoubtedly have to include The Duck Inn. The building there on Pollack Avenue may not have been the biggest or most impressive thing to look at, but, man did they know how to have a good time. Just like most of the bars on this hypothetical list, The Duck Inn is no longer around, but fans will soon have the chance to reminisce at an upcoming reunion, two years in the making.

I think it's safe to say that The Duck Inn was known for a couple of things in particular - great food and great live music.

The Food

You would be hard-pressed to find a more popular place than The Duck Inn during Mardi Gras. If you were looking for some authentic Cajun cuisine, you need look no further than The Duck. How authentic, you ask? Each year, during Mardi Gras, the owners would fly in some real-deal Cajun chefs all the way from New Orleans just to cook up some goodness for us folks in Southern Indiana.

Cajun food Susan Vineyard loading...

The Music

You might be surprised to know some of the musical acts that came through Evansville and played venues like The Duck Inn back in the day. Of those bands, the one that arguably went on to have the most successful career was Nickelback. Yep, they played The Duck. Our rock station, 103GBF, teamed up with The Duck to bring Nickelback to Evansville - keep in mind, this was before anyone really knew who they were. It was the late 90s, and they had their first big radio hit. For the show at The Duck Inn, we charged people $4.95 to get in. Fans would pay with a $5 bill and then they would get a (say it with me) Nickel-back. In this case, it was a commemorative wooden nickel - a little keepsake. I wonder if anyone still has one of those nickels?

Nickelback Getty Images loading...

The Reunion

The Duck Inn had organized a reunion and planned on throwing it back in May of 2020 - you don't need me to tell you what happened to those plans, though. Well, the time has come to throw that long-awaited party, and you are invited. Here's what you need to know.

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 6pm

Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 6pm Where: Bokeh Lounge, 1007 Parrett Street in Evansville

Bokeh Lounge, 1007 Parrett Street in Evansville What's Happening: The reunion starts with live music from Stillwell, Rodenberg & Company, followed by a performance from Bonepony.

The reunion starts with live music from Stillwell, Rodenberg & Company, followed by a performance from Bonepony. How Much: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.