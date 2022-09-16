Learn More About Evansville’s United Methodist Youth Home at Their First-Ever Block Party

Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).

This video is a few years old, and the campus looks a little different, but the message and the mission remain the same.

Changing Lives for Over 40 Years

The United Methodist Youth Home began in 1979 with the mission of "Helping at-risk youth become productive and responsible members of the community." This is done through their Residential Treatment Program, Day Education Program, and Truancy Intervention Program. Over the last 40 years, the UMYH has been able to help more and more young people each year thanks to the support of the community. The campus on N. Burkhardt Road is bigger and more beautiful than ever, and the UMYH wants to show it off. They want you to see for yourself what they have worked so hard to maintain.

First-Ever Block Party

There is a good chance that you have never heard of the UMYH, but hopefully, that will change after you attend their first-ever block party on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 11am-1pm. The goal of the block party is not only to raise awareness for the UMYH but to also raise the much-needed funds for their programming. The event will offer food trucks, as well as family-friendly activities including an inflatable slide, outdoor yard games, a “selfie” picture station, swag bag giveaways, and more.

I had the chance to sit down with Laura Brown and Shelby Powell from the UMYH Development team so they could tell us more about the home and its programs, and the decision to throw this block party. Take a listen to our conversation.

UMYH is also allowing its own youth to get involved and help the fundraising effort by auctioning off their artwork. All proceeds from the art auction will go to the individual young person who created the piece(s).

