Evansville is about to get a whole lot more fun!

All New Family-Friendly Indoor Adventure Complex

The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea."

attachment-DeepBlueIndoorPlay-2 Deep Blue Indoor Play loading...

What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?

Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play is a massive indoor playground for kids of all ages. You will be able to climb and play and even get out of the house with the kids when it is raining or cold outside.

Get our free mobile app

Nearly Twenty-Thousand Square Feet

The building is a two-story commercial building located just west of North Burkhardt Road with nearly 20,000 square feet offering plenty of room to play. According to Emily Crawford, Deep Blue Indoor Play have a huge 80 ft long multi-level playground and clip'n climb brand climbing structures.

An Underwater Theme

The underwater-themed indoor play park will be a fantastic place to host birthday parties with six private party rooms available to rent.

attachment-DeepBlueIndoorPlay-1 Deep Blue Indoor Play loading...

Almost Ready to Open

While they had hoped to be open by August, Deep Blue Indoor Play is expecting to open its doors to the public for the first time next week. In a post to Facebook, Deep Blue Indoor Play shared the news,

We are putting the finishing touches on our beautiful project and are so thrilled to share a few pictures of what we’ve created!

We will be OPEN NEXT WEEK!!!!!!! Details of our Grand Opening Extravaganza will be released soon so stay tuned!!!!

We reached out to them, and Emily tells us, that they will be hosting a "big grand opening extravaganza next weekend Sept 16-18 with lots of giveaways." Be sure you stay tuned to their Facebook page to keep up with all the latest news about the park.

We are putting the finishing touches on our beautiful project and are so thrilled to share a few pictures of what we’ve... Posted by Deep Blue Indoor Play on Thursday, September 8, 2022