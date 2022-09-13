Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
Evansville is about to get a whole lot more fun!
All New Family-Friendly Indoor Adventure Complex
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea."
What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?
Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play is a massive indoor playground for kids of all ages. You will be able to climb and play and even get out of the house with the kids when it is raining or cold outside.
Nearly Twenty-Thousand Square Feet
The building is a two-story commercial building located just west of North Burkhardt Road with nearly 20,000 square feet offering plenty of room to play. According to Emily Crawford, Deep Blue Indoor Play have a huge 80 ft long multi-level playground and clip'n climb brand climbing structures.
An Underwater Theme
Almost Ready to Open
We are putting the finishing touches on our beautiful project and are so thrilled to share a few pictures of what we’ve created!
We will be OPEN NEXT WEEK!!!!!!! Details of our Grand Opening Extravaganza will be released soon so stay tuned!!!!
Posted by Deep Blue Indoor Play on Thursday, September 8, 2022