The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.

Within minutes of receiving the call, dozens of officers from several agencies were on the scene. Just a few minutes later, the shooter had been neutralized and the only victim was rushed to the hospital where her life was saved. In the days following that incident, we are being reminded of just how dangerous that job can be for our first responders, and how, in this situation, their actions saved countless other lives. It has reminded us of how grateful we are to have men and women that are brave enough to run towards danger while we run away from it.

One Evansville business wants to show its gratitude to not only the first responders from the Walmart incident but all first responders in Evansville. DEEP BLUE INDOOR PLAY is opening its doors to all first responders and their families for some free play time, sharing the following post on Facebook.

We are thankful to live and do business in a community where so many men and women risk their lives to keep us healthy and safe. We are referring to our brave first responders that put their lives on the line every time they go to work. While we already appreciated their service, in wake of the recent active shooter situation, we are again reminded just how dedicated and heroic these individuals are! To show our appreciation we are offering FREE admission to all first responders and their families on February 1st & 2nd (we are offering this over 2 days because we understand our parking isn’t the greatest so please consider carpooling). #Evansville Fire Department #Evansville Police Department #Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Offce #Sgt. Todd Ringle - Indiana State Police Evansville District

