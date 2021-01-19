See the Inclusive ‘We-Go-Swing’ Coming to Stop Light City Playground

Efforts are still being made to raise the money needed to continue to build Stop Light City, Evansville's premiere children's playground on the west side. Organizers have already installed a couple features, but there are more to come, including the We-Go-Swing. Here's our chance to see the first truly inclusive children's swing in action.

According to Landscape Structures, the We-Go-Swing is a "truly inclusive experience - the spacious entry deck can be connected to a ramp for easy roll-on access, and there’s no need to transfer from a mobility device to take part in the fun. Plus, there is plenty of room for children of all ages and their caregivers to sit and/or stand together and enjoy a ride."

The We-Go-Swing will be a great compliment to the other installments planned for Stop Light City, including a school bus, a jet plane, a fire truck, and even a special structure dedicated to the LST 325.

So far, support for Stop Light City has been great, but the group working to bring the We-Go-Swing to Evansville needs more help from the community. Visit Stop Light City's Facebook page to learn more about the playground and how you can help make it a reality.

