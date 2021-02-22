Not that you need a reason to drink a beer, but if for some reason you do, how about drinking one to help build a playground for kids of all ages and abilities. I can't think of a better reason, personally.

Andrea Halbig, the mind behind the playground which will be located on the grounds of West Side Nut Club Park between Indiana Street and the Lloyd Expressway, has teamed up with Damsel Brew Pub for a limited edition craft beer to help continue funding construction.

"Lottie" will be a Honey Blonde Ale available in 32-ounce growlers. The beer is named after Andrea's mom who she admits, "does not drink beer or any other alcohol for that matter." So, why name name it after her since she likely won't ever taste it? While I'm sure part of it because Andrea and her mom have a close bond, as Andrea explained in a Facebook post announcing the collaboration, Lottie had always hoped that Andrea or her sister would name one of their daughters after her. The problem is, it was all boys after Andrea's first daughter was born, so mom got a beer named after her instead.

Note to any of my family or friends reading this: I'd be honored if there was a beer named after me. Just sayin'.

Growlers are available for preorder now until March 1st for $7.00 each. You'll be able to pick your order up at Damsel Brew Pup on the corner of Wabash Avenue of Flags and West Illinois Street March 16th and 17th between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. each day. Payment can be made in cash at pick up, through Venmo to @Downtown-Kiwanis-Evansville, or through PayPal as a gift to downtownkiwanisevv@gmail.com. Make sure to include your name and order with any online payment.

To learn more about Andrea's vision for Stop Light City Playground, check out the park's website.

[Source: Andrea Cook Halbig via Facebook]