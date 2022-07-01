8 Of The Best Places to Have Your Kid’s Birthday Party in Evansville That Will Make You Seem Like a Cool Parent

Be honest. Do these kids really look like they are having the best time at this party? The cake doesn't even look like it wants to be there. Planning a birthday party for your child is a special event. But even with the best intentions, sometimes they fall flat. Never fear friends! I'm here to help you out with some FUN suggestions.

Get our free mobile app

canva canva loading...

Let's face the facts parents. We've had it pretty easy during the pandemic as far as birthday parties go. Drive-by parades were the go-to and they are free.

This Way to the Parade Photo: Ben Griffin through.bens.eyes loading...

Things are different now. A small gathering in your house or a parade just isn't going to cut it. Plus, we have a couple of birthday parties to make up for. Kids, especially those in the double digits think pretty much any idea a parent has is lame. But, I think you might enter 'Cool Parent Status' if you plan a party at one of these Evansville spots.

Even as a forty-something mom, I would love to have a party at Sky Zone! I used to work there, and the host takes care of everything. You don't have to worry about anything except who your kid invites lol. Seriously, they will need to have waivers filled out, and you can bring a cake.

So, if I could've had a private party at Skate World in Princeton back in the day, who knows how popular I could've been. Skate World in Evansville offers a party package that comes with pizza and a PERSONAL DJ!

Skate World LightFieldStudios loading...

Talk about a wild time...Ok, don't say that out loud. Seriously, I have never been to a birthday party at the zoo. You can bring in the food for your guests, and they have some cool add-ons that allow you to feed some of the animals.

Rhino Feeding ($95)

Budgie Feeding ($30)

Giraffe Feeding (30)

If it's good enough for Lilly King, it's good enough for your kid's next party. I didn't even realize that you could rent out different sections of the aquatic center for parties. I've been inside, and the facility is the best one I've ever seen.

Liberty Liberty loading...

I actually had my son's second birthday party at Walther's. He was too little to play laser tag or video games, but the party rooms are large enough to fit all of your extended family.

Rachel Adams Rachel Adams loading...

I can recommend the Premium VIP Party option if you want a private area for the kids to bounce. You can have parties in the public jump areas, but kids will think that is lame. Trust me. Been there, done that.

Photo by Liberty Photo by Liberty loading...

How cool would it be to rent out an entire theatre to watch a movie with your friends? I mean, I kind of want to do that right now. You kids could even bring in their video game console and play it on the big screen. That's the parent of the year stuff right there.

Small movie theater LeMusique loading...

Take me out to your birthday...party! Oh yes, you can actually have a birthday party at Bosse Field. For an additional $25 your child can throw out the first pitch. This is a super awesome way to celebrate.

TSM TSM loading...

Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana Whether it's sports, the arts, nature, technology, or even law enforcement, there are a variety of summer camps in our part of the Hoosier state where your kids can spend all day completely immersed in whatever their interest is.

*While there are several camps on this list, it is entirely possible I missed a few. If you work, run, or participate in one not listed, please e-mail me the information and I'll gladly add it.