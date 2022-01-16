Downtown Evansville has a new place to enjoy lunch with a super cool vibe and delicious food that will have you ready to come back before you ever leave.

There's a New Lunch Game in Town

A few months back we told you about a new bar and arcade that opened its doors in downtown Evansville - The Arcamedie which touts itself as 'a Museum of Antiquated Technology." Not only do they offer a full bar in a super fun environment full of pinball machines and arcade games (they even have an air-hockey table!) but it has a cool vibe as it was formerly the Bethuram vacuum cleaner shop.

It Used to Be What?

From 1945 until the mid-1990s the shop, located inside the historic O’Donnell Building on 6th Street, operated as a vacuum sales and repair supercenter of sorts. When you enter The Arcademie, you will find some of the vintage vacuums used as decor as a way to pay homage to the building's historic past.

Not only will you find an array of video games and pinball machines, but they serve up food too at The Arcademie too, and it isn't just any food that they are serving!

What's on the Menu?

The Arcademie is serving up fare from local favorite, La Campirana. A few weeks ago, a friend and I stopped in for dinner and I am just going to go ahead and tell you now, the tacos are absolutely delicious - the chicken was my favorite - and the guacamole was amazing!

The Arcademie Did Not Dissapoint

The tacos that we enjoyed while we were there were some of the best that I have ever had, and since The Arcademie is close to the GBF Studio downtown, you can imagine my excitement when I learned that they will now be open to serve lunch too.

Whether you are looking for lunch or dinner, with a side of video games, pinball and fun, all while taking advantage of a full bar, stop and check out The Arcademie in downtown Evansville. Be sure you go upstairs to take in the amazing view from the second floor cocktail lounge.

But Do You Have to Be 21 to Visit?

The Arcademie is located at 22 NW 6th Street in downtown Evansville and they are open Tuesday through Friday for lunch from 11 am to 2 pm, and for dinner beginning at 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Arcademie closed on Sunday and Monday and while they do serve alcohol, you do not have to be 21 to enter the establishment.

