In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.

Superfoods

Superfood is one of those buzzwords we hear a lot these days - especially when people are talking about things like berries and greens. Those that have garnered the designation of superfood are packed with micronutrients - like vitamins and often anti-oxidants.

Healthy Choices on the Rise

There are a lot of choices when it comes to eating healthy nowadays, even if you aren't eating at home. From green smoothies to nutrition shakes and protein bowls. I don't know if this trend is an indication that more people are choosing better options to feed and nourish their bodies, but I'd like to think so.

Get our free mobile app

The New Superfood Spot in Town

It was announced recently that Evansville will be home to an all-new "health food restaurant" on the city's east side. According to Evansville 411 on Facebook, Bowlify Superfoods will be opening its doors in the East Lloyd Commons, near the intersection of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway.

Bowlify SuperFoods will hold their grand opening on Saturday, October 29th from 11am to 9pm on Evansville's east side. The new health food restaurant is located at the East Lloyd Commons shopping center, between The Wine Vault and Batteries Plus Bulbs...

What's On the Menu

According to Evansville 411, you can expect a number of healthy food options from the new Bowlify Superfoods location including, "customizable açaí bowls, smoothies, and gourmet avocado toasts." The location in East Lloyd Commons will be the second Bowlify Superfoods location with the first being located in Richfield, Utah. To learn more, and view their menu visit BowlifySuperfoods.online.



[SOURCE: Evansville 411]