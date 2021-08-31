After Just 6 Months Evansville Restaurant Announces Closure

While short-lived, Duffy's Pubhouse has announced that they will be closing their doors.

Just six months after opening their doors in March of 2021 Duffy's Pubhouse says they are closing their doors this week. The restaurant opened in the building on Evansville's northside that once housed the Evansville Kennel Club, a once rather elite members-only club located at 5201 Kratzville Rd.

Get our free mobile app

The gastropub and live music venue spawned from the owner's food truck business, The Duffy Shuffle. At this time, there does not appear to be any changes regarding the food truck, however as far as Duffy's Pubhouse goes, they say via Facebook,

We have enjoyed our time here in the Northside, and we have met some amazing people and had the opportunity to introduce them to local live music and some of the best cuisine in the tristate! We love you all, thank you SO MUCH for your support, and we ask that you give us ONE MORE GOOD WEEK!

Duffy's says that they do not plan to restock their shelves and once they run out of something, they won't be getting more. They are still open the remainder of this week and do plan to continue to host live music up until they close their doors for good which they say will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Midnight - just 6 months after first opening their doors

There is no word on what may be the reason for the closure or if they have plans for another restaurant in the future. Of course, it is never easy to see a small, local business close its doors and as such, we wish them the best of luck for any future endeavors.

Tri-State Food Trucks & Carts (Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana) Love on-the-go food? Me too! We are creating a list of all the local food trucks, carts, and mobile food options in the tri-state! You can add yours to the list too! Fill out the form here!