After Just 6 Months Evansville Restaurant Announces Closure

Ashley Sollars/Shawn Kennedy

While short-lived, Duffy's Pubhouse has announced that they will be closing their doors.

Just six months after opening their doors in March of 2021 Duffy's Pubhouse says they are closing their doors this week. The restaurant opened in the building on Evansville's northside that once housed the Evansville Kennel Club, a once rather elite members-only club located at 5201 Kratzville Rd.

Get our free mobile app

The gastropub and live music venue spawned from the owner's food truck business, The Duffy Shuffle. At this time, there does not appear to be any changes regarding the food truck, however as far as Duffy's Pubhouse goes, they say via Facebook,

We have enjoyed our time here in the Northside, and we have met some amazing people and had the opportunity to introduce them to local live music and some of the best cuisine in the tristate! We love you all, thank you SO MUCH for your support, and we ask that you give us ONE MORE GOOD WEEK!

Duffy's says that they do not plan to restock their shelves and once they run out of something, they won't be getting more. They are still open the remainder of this week and do plan to continue to host live music up until they close their doors for good which they say will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Midnight - just 6 months after first opening their doors

There is no word on what may be the reason for the closure or if they have plans for another restaurant in the future. Of course, it is never easy to see a small, local business close its doors and as such, we wish them the best of luck for any future endeavors.

Tri-State Food Trucks & Carts (Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana)

Love on-the-go food? Me too! We are creating a list of all the local food trucks, carts, and mobile food options in the tri-state! You can add yours to the list too! Fill out the form here!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

 

Filed Under: evansville, indiana, restaurant
Categories: Evansville News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top