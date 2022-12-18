Illinois Man Learns Hard Way You Can’t Destroy Private Property

If you decided it is a good idea to wreck someone else's property then you should be prepared to pay the price.

Understanding Why People Lose Their Head In Public

You read stories about it all the time. It is just another type of dumb criminal doing stupid crimes. Somebody loses their mind in public and starts wrecking stuff. On Black Friday, a woman did it at a Dollar Tree store in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Check it out for yourself, HERE.

Illinois Man Loses It In Fast Food Restaurant

According to foxillinois.com,

An Urbana man was arrested after kicking over a Mcdonald's glass bakery display case, according to police. Police responded to the 600 block of East Green Street, Champaign, who reported that someone kicked over a glass bakery display case.

So the suspect walks into a McDonald's restaurant in Champaign, Illinois. He randomly karate kicks over a bakery display case. Then he just left the scene of the crime. There is no reason why he did it. Maybe, it was looking at him funny. A surveillance camera caught it all on tape. The police were able to identify the man. They found him just a few blocks away from the fast food joint. The estimated cost of the damaged property is over $2,000.

Honestly, I would really like to know more about the incident. Why did he do it? Did it hurt his foot? Unfortunately, I do not think we'll ever know the truth.

