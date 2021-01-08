Evansville’s Iwataya Japanese Restaurant To Close After 20 Years

Unfortunately for fans of an authentic Japanese dining experience, Iwataya will be closing their doors.

Iwataya Japanese Restaurant shared the news on their Facebook page that after two decades in business, they plan to close their doors permanently beginning January 30, 2021. Iwataya is located near Evansville Regional Airport just off Highway 41 at 8401 North Kentucky Avenue.

I first tried Iwataya at the recommendation of a friend. He has visited Japan and is knowledgeable of the culture and he had told me that it was the place to go if I wanted a more authentic Japanese experience. There is no doubt that the restaurant and their delicious sushi will be missed. While the business did not elaborate on the details of the closing, we can only speculate that the economic impact of the pandemic contributed to the decision.

According to the post, they do still plan to continue business at their Japanese Grocery at it's current location.