Mele’s Diner is Moving into the Evansville Eastland Mall Wendy’s

In a time when many restaurants are losing business, and forced to close because of COVID-19, one Evansville diner is expanding. According to a post from Evansville 411, Mele's Diner is planning to move from their current location near White Castle, to the former Wendy's location in front of Eastland Mall. I did a little digging, and confirmed that a new signage permit was filed with the City of Evansville-Vanderburgh Building Commission on November 23, 2020.

I'll be honest, I had never heard of Mele's diner until I came across the post on Facebook. Then, I thought it said Mel's Diner, the line "Kiss my grits" immediately came to mind. Now that we have that all cleared up, let's take a look at the menu.

Like a classic diner, Mele's offers breakfast all day. You'll also find burgers, sandwiches and chicken tenders. You can never go wrong with chicken tenders! Mele's also has Mexican choices like burritos, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas and chimichangas.

It's great to see our locally owned businesses get established and grow. Now more than ever, it's important to shop and eat at your favorite local spots. We need more of them to fill the empty buildings in the Tri-State.

Oh, those sassy diner ladies LOL!