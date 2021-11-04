SEE INSIDE: Bowling Green's Massive Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display On A Race Track

The family will absolutely love gathering together and making the trip to enjoy a massive Christmas lights display of over one million lights on this Kentucky Race Track.

The very best part of the event- You don't even have to get out of the car to view all the giant light displays. There are over 25 different scenes and 350 plus displays totaling more than one million bright lights on a 2-mile stretch of the racetrack. The displays will even be open in the rain.

Wendy's Twinkle at the Track: What You Need to Know

WHERE

Wendy's Twinkle at the Track is located on the west side of the NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, KY. 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (Formerly 505 Grimes Road) I-65 Exit 28 and turn LEFT at the first light onto Corvette Drive. Follow Corvette Drive until you reach a stop sign. You will be at the intersection of Corvette Drive and Porter Pike Road. Take a left at the stop sign and drive under the I-65 underpass; in 100 yards you will take a left into the entrance of the Motorsports Park. Follow the entry road past the fence gate and follow the signs.

COST

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

$20 / Carload Monday-Thursday

$25 Carload Friday-Sunday

$50 / 9+ Passenger Vehicles (sorry, no large buses or motorcycles)

Some of the proceeds will benefit the local Toys for Tots in Bowling Green.

SCHEDULE

Grand Opening: Thanksgiving Day (November 25, 2021)

Final Day: New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022)

Closed: Christmas Day

HOURS

Monday – Thursday, 5PM – 9PM | Last car through at 8:45PM

Friday – Sunday, 5PM – 10PM | Last car through at 9:45PM

NEW THIS YEAR

New this year Twinkle at the Track will open on Thanksgiving Day so the family can make this a new tradition.

Rent a C8 Corvette to drive thru the Twinkle lights! That's right, you can make the season a little more magical by taking a special guest through the lights in a super sweet ride! Book online: https://book.peek.com/s/bdf5867b-553c-4f63-af19-cdc4abedc880/zg2mw

Last but not least, we are excited to introduce our Holiday Village! After your drive through the light display, spend a little time making memories by driving our go-karts, enjoying some fun in our activities tent, huddling around our fire pits roasting s'mores with the family, or sipping on hot chocolate while you take in the atmosphere. And while you're enjoying the Holiday Village, stop by Santa's Garage where you'll find that the "man in red" traded in his sleigh for a brand new C8 Corvette! A perfect spot to pose for your next greeting card!

You can even host a party at the track.

SEE INSIDE: Bowling Green's Massive Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display On A Race Track Hoping in the car and heading to see Christmas lights is a holiday tradition many families enjoy. Make sure to add Twinkle at the Track to your Christmas road trip.

