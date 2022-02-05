Car Versus Illinois Fast Food Restaurant Looks Like Something Out of a Movie

Talk about a scene straight out of an action movie. At the end of January, a vehicle landed upsidedown in a fast food restaurant's dining room.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

It was quite an unexpected scene in East Dundee, Illinois after a frightening accident led to complete destruction and life-threatening injuries.

The report reveals a driver was traveling on Illinois 25 when he began to lose control.

The vehicle was northbound in the 600 block of IL-25 when the driver lost control, left the roadway, struck a pole before crashing into Wendy’s Restaurant at 622 Dundee Road.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, had to be extracted from the heavily damaged vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one was injured but had there been guests inside of the restaurant's dining area there certainly would have been more injuries.

The photos and videos of the accident's aftermath are unbelievable. A Reddit user shared a view of the scene while passing but it holds nothing to a look at the damage inside the restaurant.

Reddit via u/nadame Reddit via u/nadame loading...

Here's another angle. (But, again, wait until you see the inside of the restaurant.)

Reddit via u/nadame Reddit via u/nadame loading...

As mind-blowing as those images might be, they're not even as close to shocking as the view since the Wendy's in East Dundee, Illinois, which is temporarily closed for obvious reasons.

It is no surprise the driver sustained serious injuries, just look at the damage to the vehicle and the building. Despite what we see in movies, cars are not meant to crash through brick walls unscathed.

12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN'T Do When It's Below Zero in Illinois