Wisconsin TV Meteorologist Tells it Like it is on His Last Day

Here's the scene: You're a Meteorologist. You work in Wisconsin. It's your last day at the TV station and you want to make sure people know a few things before you leave.

Austin Kopnitsky is a Meteorologist formerly of Channel 3000 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Since Kopnitsky was leaving his post, he decided to use the last minute of his forecast to drop a few truth bombs on his audience.

Anyway, on to the three things Kopnitsky wanted to share.

THE EARTH IS ROUND (NOT FLAT)

Tons and tons of experiments have proven this time and time again.

CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL

If we don't stop it (climate change), it's just going to get worse.

BEING KIND MAKES A DIFFERENCE

It will make you feel better. It will make everyone around you feel better.

If you're reading this and thinking to yourself "Well that's rather obvious." I don't think Kopnitsky's words were meant for you.

On the other hand, if you're shocked/angered/appalled by any of the things Kopnitsky had to say, well it was intended for you to see/read/hear.

The entire newscast was posted to the Channel 3000 / News 3 Now YouTube channel.

You can see it below or skip to 18:38 to catch Kopnitsky's words of wisdom.

Kopnitsky didn't disclose where he is headed next but did mention he was "heading back to the east coast for a bit for a vacation" before "heading on a new adventure."

Follow him @AustinKopnitsky on Twitter to find out where he goes next.

