SO CUTE! Wisconsin Meteorologist Brings Adorable 13-Week-Old Daughter On-Air At Work

Ever heard of 'Bring Your Kid To Work Day'? This Wisconsin Mom took it very literally.

For this Milwaukee, Wisconsin Meteorologist and Mom of 13-week-old Fiona, Rebecca Schuld had no doubts her beautiful baby girl would be the star of the show and win the hearts of her viewers during her live weather forecast.

Right before Rebecca was supposed to go live, Fiona woke up from a nap. With not much time to spare, the Meteorologist grabbed Fiona and the cutie made her first appearance with a cozy blanket on-air!

"She's prepared, she's got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that's coming up tonight. So, I thought she could help me with tonight's first weather."

Being on camera, you'd think Fiona would need hair and makeup done... but this little lady showed up with an all natural look!

"You'll have to excuse her bed head, she just got up from her nap."

This new momma actually just returned to work after being on maternity leave, too.

Fiona's big debut wasn't actually planned, the producer of the show jokingly asked if Fiona was going to make an appearance during a mic check and Rebecca couldn't refuse the offer!

I've heard from so many young moms that being a new mother in the world is one of the hardest things ever. Balancing work life and personal life is probably one of the most difficult things to do when returning to work with a newborn.

Luckily, Rebecca has the opportunity to work from home and spend much needed time with Fiona. Rebecca is also a huge advocate for parents going through the same situation as her. She hopes other companies consider offering work from home options in the future for parents with newborns.

To Fiona, you don't know it yet but you're a star already. We can't wait to see your next weather forecast, maybe styled with a new blankie?

Watch the adorable forecast and interview here:

