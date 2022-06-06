This Hidden Tiki-Themed Resort In Wisconsin Is A Beach-Lovers Dream

If you are looking for a unique beach experience that doesn't involve a plane ride or an absurd drive you will want to visit this tiki-themed beach resort I found by accident.

Two summers ago a group of friends and I were headed to a waterpark we had heard about in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Fondy Aqua Park - FB Fondy Aqua Park - FB loading...

When we arrived at Fondy Aqua Park we were greeted by a TON of families. It was not a bad thing, per se, but it wasn't the vibe we were looking for considering it was just us adults.

(This is not a slight against the attraction, it looked like a ton of fun for families.)

We jumped back in the car and decided to make a stop in Campbellsport, Wisconsin, to grab a bite. This is where the stars aligned and we struck gold.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

While grabbing a drink and appetizers I searched "beaches near me" and it lead to a place that has become an annual tradition.

It's called Tiki Beach Resort and I highly recommend you add this spot to your "places I need to go" list.

It seems like it is located in the middle of Nowhere, Wisconsin because it is. Don't be fooled by the parking lot because there is a lot happening on the other side of the building. This hidden gem sits on Kettle Moraine Lake and offers all sorts of fun.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

There's a giant bar with many delicious beach-themed tropical drinks and food too.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

In the distance, behind that palm tree, is a stage used for live music and karaoke.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

Looking toward Kettle Moraine Lake are lots of spots for butts in seats, on benches, and in the sand.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

Also, there's an inflatable course floating on the lake and, trust me, it's not as easy as you think.

But wait, there's more.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

You can make an overnight trip out of this adventure by renting one of the huts at Tiki Beach Resort.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

They sleep up to four adults comfortably and you're still plenty close to all the fun.

Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake via Facebook loading...

Hours, cost of admission, and everything else you need to know can be found here.

Wisconsin's Pink Castle Makes the Ultimate Girls Getaway Pink Castle