Take a Look At What Some Say Is The Most Beautiful Island In The World [GALLERY]

During the course of my workday, I will be surfing all over the internet for stories I can share with you. Sometimes my surfing takes me places I never expected and had no idea were even a thing.

While looking for images and information to use in an article, I was directed to go to Pinterest. Now, when I get on Pinterest, it is game over. I can’t leave. I’m glued to one board that leads me to another board and another board and then I suddenly realize an hour or more has passed by and I need to get back to work.

This time, as I was looking at a board, I was scrolling down, looking at the images and the most amazing pic of a tropical lagoon came into my sights. It was so beautiful, it looked like a painting. I clicked on the pic and their it was, described as the most beautiful island in the world, Coron. Coron is a tropical island in the province of Palawan, in the Philippines situated on the South China Sea. Gorgeous.

I was in awe of the magnificent and peaceful beauty of the island. So, I dug a little deeper and found more pics of this paradise. This is an island that seems like it’s something out of your dreams. Its so incredibly beautiful, it will take your breath away.

According to guidetothephilippines.ph,

Coron is best known for world-class World War II-era wreck diving, the island also offers limestone karst landscapes, beautiful beaches, crystal-clear freshwater lakes, and shallow-water coral reefs. You can hop on a boat and head to the stunning islands for quality snorkeling, scuba or wreck diving, and beach camping. You can also hike up a mountain for a stunning sunset or dip in a hot spring.

For additional info, pics, island history and demographics, hotels, activities and more about Coron Palawan, click here.

I know this Kentucky swimming hole is far from tropical, but the waters are clear and beautiful too. So, if traveling to Coron Palawan has to wait, in the meantime, you can save some money and enjoy yourself right here close to home.