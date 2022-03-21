If you have ever attempted to travel with a baby, you know how much gear you have to pack. In fact, you probably have a second set of big items like a crib and high chair, if you visit family out of state. Grandparents are usually very accommodating with this.

But what happens if you don't have some of the baby gear that you need once you get to your destination? Before you run to the store and buy a new stroller, let me tell you about a rental service now available in Evansville.

Have Baby, Will Travel

Trust me, I know how much work it can be to travel with an infant or toddler. When my son Chase was teeny tiny, I took him on plane rides to and from Florida to Indiana multiple times. If I truly packed everything we needed, I would probably still be going through security. Even on road trips, it is like a game of Tetris trying to pack everything in the car.

Can You Rent Baby Equipment?

I had no idea that you could rent baby equipment while you are on vacation. This would've come in handy for me about thirteen years ago. Babies Getaway is a company that offers just about everything you would need when you are traveling with your baby or babies.

How Does it Work?

If you are planning a vacation, the first thing that you will want to do is select the items that you want to rent. According to their website, it's recommended to book out weeks or months in advance, if possible. The items will be shipped to the location you'll be staying. If you don't know the address right away, you can update that information later. Babies Getaway delivers to every city in the continental United States.

What Items Are Available?

You can rent strollers, cribs, car seats, baby tubs, high chairs, diaper pails, bottle warmers, bassinets, bouncers, swings, pack and play, and if you have an older baby, they even have some gaming systems for rent.

Interested in the Company?

Babies Getaway has opportunities for local providers. You will need to fill out an online form, and be aware that you must purchase the items to be rented. They have to be brand new, and you maintain your own inventory.

