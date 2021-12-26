Time to Get Away! 5 Beautiful Airbnb Homes for a Vacation in Illinois

Renting a home from Air BnB provides a unique opportunity to plan a very special vacation. For just the 2 of you, your whole family or bring a bunch of friends.

I like water, tranquility and space to do something a little different each day of a vacation. While there are many to pick from for an Illinois getaway (aka staycation), these were 5 that really caught me eye.

The last one is something REALLY special!

Which one will be perfect for your family?

5 Beautiful Airbnb Homes for a Vacation in Illinois

Beautiful Classic Lake House in Wonder Lake, IL

This beautiful lakefront property is located on Wonder Lake and features wall-to-wall knotty pine, four spacious bedrooms, a large lofted family room, a living room with panoramic views of the lake, a bar and a very fun game room.

This spacious 3,500 square foot house has so much to offer. The house is packed full with entertainment for both kids and adults. If more space is needed they also have a 2 bedroom coach house next door

Relaxing Home in the Woods in Galena, IL

An unassuming exterior gives way to a modern open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, fire place and large windows. A large fully equipped kitchen with a table for 8 is great for family gatherings. Plus, a two-level screened porch with a hot tub for relaxing.

The Illinois River House in Ottawa, IL

Enjoy an entire week (or more) at this beautiful Illinois River house. Only minutes from the quaint village of Ottawa and Starved Rock State Park.

Watch the working barges lazily drift by, burn a bonfire and roast marshmallows at the water's edge, or grab your fishing pole and saunter 50 steps to the river bank.

Lakefront Cabin Overlooking a Beach in Apple River, IL

The perfect country cabin on a quiet tree-lined street. The deck on the back of the house has a gorgeous view overlooking the water.

The deck has a grill and fishing off the dock can be quite good in the evening just before dusk. The air is so clean and clear that a million stars can be seen on a cloudless night.

The Golden Palace-Indoor Pool, Sauna, Game Room & More in Addison, IL

An entire first floor at your disposal includes indoor pool, sauna, billiards, darts and a full game room. Three bedrooms. Five baths. The gourmet Viking kitchen is incredible and so are the four fireplaces.

