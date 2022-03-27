I fully believe there is a list of things we all loved to do as a kid, and one of the things that ranks highest on that list is going to an arcade.

When I was a kid, going to an arcade meant playing A LOT of pinballs, Donkey Kong, and Pac-Man, but obviously, a lot has changed since then. Arcades today are more about full-body gaming experiences and high-tech graphics, but if you ever find yourself nostalgic for the "olden" days of gaming, you have to check out The Garcade in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin!

The Garcade via Facebook The Garcade via Facebook loading...

The Garcade via Facebook The Garcade via Facebook loading...

What Makes The Garcade in Wisconsin So Special?

The Garcade's biggest claim to fame is their 'massive homage to classic gaming', but to me, the story of how it started is even cooler. According to The Garcade's website;

The Garcade began as a hobby of owner Gar Nelson back in 2012 as an opportunity to spend time with his kids. A tinkerer by nature, collecting vintage games allowed him to go on road trips with his kids, spend time at home working on the games, and create a fun environment at home for the family to entertain themselves and their friends.

(And here I assumed the name 'Garcade' came from the fact that it is located in an old garage, not the creator's actual name which is even better!)

Fast forward a few years and over 150 vintage games later, The Garcade opened its doors at N85 W15920 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

The Garcade via Facebook The Garcade via Facebook loading...

The Best Thing About The Garcade

As a parent with young children, I know any trip to an arcade requires throwing down a serious pile of cash for a few hours of fun, but that's not the case at The Garcade. For just $20 per person ($15 for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission) your family can play ALL DAY at The Garcade, AND that includes come and go access, meaning you can leave for a few hours, and then come back and play again that same day without paying the admission price again.

I think we just found a pretty affordable way to have family fun all day this summer! Who's going?!?

25 Places You Need to See Next Time You’re In Wisconsin