5 of the Best Airbnbs in Illinois With Stellar Views and Unique Experiences

I firmly believe that an unforgettable getaway doesn't require traveling thousands of miles, it just needs an awesome place to stay with great company.

If your summer social calendar is filling up quickly, and you only have a few days available to sneak in a quick getaway, Illinois has some incredible Airbnb options to explore!

The Most Unforgettable Airbnbs in Illinois

Since we're on the subject of unforgettable vacays, I went on a hunt for some of the best and most unique Airbnb options in Illinois, What I found was an article from Territory Supply that listed the "12 Most of the Best & Most Unique Airbnbs in Illinois". Although I would never say no to staying at any of the 12 options on Territory Supply's list, there are five that I would definitely check out first...

1. The Has Bin in Alvin, Illinois

The Has Bin via Facebook The Has Bin via Facebook loading...

The Has Bin is exactly what it looks like, an old grain bin that has been converted into a darling bed and breakfast. If you would love a getaway for four people in the midst of farm life, where peace and quiet come with exquisite views, book The Has Bin Airbnb right now!

2. Enchanted Garden Tree House in Schaumburg, Illinois

Daniel via Airbnb Daniel via Airbnb loading...

If you book a stay at this charming treehouse in Shaumburg, you're technically booking a room in the owner's home, which has a private entrance, but you also get full access to the treehouse and other amenities like a flower-filled garden with a waterfall and Koi pond, fire table, cedar hot tub, and more. Check out the full Airbnb listing, here.

3. The Barn in Pomona, Illinois

Lisa Smith via Airbnb Lisa Smith via Airbnb loading...

If a getaway with a big group of people is what you have in mind, check out this awesomely renovated barn in Ponoma that sleeps up to 16 people! Besides having over 3,100 square feet of relaxation space, The Barn features all modern-day amenities (including Wifi) and it sits on 70 acres of land so there is plenty of room to explore and have fun outdoors! See the full Airbnb listing, here.

4. H&H Farmhouse in Magnolia, Illinois

Josh via Airbnb Josh via Airbnb loading...

Another great option for large groups is the stunning H&H Farmhouse in Magnolia, Illinois which sleeps up to 14 people. The Farmhouse features a large porch complete with a porch swing, a hot tub, and 20 acres of land to explore. It's also located about 30 minutes from Starved Rock State Park, so there are plenty of things to do. See the full Airbnb listing, here.

5. The Owl House in Galena, Illinois

Joan via Airbnb Joan via Airbnb loading...

Galena is one of my very favorite places to visit in Illinois, and The Owl House is located right on Main Street amidst Galena's historical Downtown area, so plenty of shopping and great food is within walking distance. The Owl House sleeps 4 people and has a private, screened-in porch with a cozy outdoor space off one of the bedrooms. See the Full Airbnb listing, here.

Want More Cool Airbnb Options to Choose From? Check These Out...

This Nautical Illinois Airbnb Has Its Own Private Beach

Stay Overnight in an Old Illinois Wooden Shoe Factory This Illinois Airbnb is a unique stay you won't forget.

Illinois Airbnb's Basement Arcade is a Gamer's Paradise This is QUITE the game selection.