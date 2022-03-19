If I'm perfectly honest, camping is not one of my favorite things to do in life, and I blame this entirely on the few camping experiences I had as a child. Every single time I went on a camping trip with Girl Scouts or my family, it rained, and sleeping on the ground in a leaky tent is about the furthest thing from a good time for me.

I know I should give the rustic version of camping another go as an adult, but honestly, 'glamping' is far more style and this unique campground in Wisconsin might be THE place I need to do it this summer.

The Best Glamping Campground in Wisconsin

When it comes to glamping and unique things to camp in, Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin has it all covered, and it's located less than 2 hours from the Rockford area!

You can do the traditional style of camping if you want to at Smokey Hollow, but you can also add mini putt, swimming in a pond full of inflatables, rock wall climbing, rides in a giant shopping cart and so much more to your list of things to do while you camp at Smokey Hollow. (See the list of activities and amenities here)

What really makes Smokey Hollow Campground stand out are all the "things" you can stay in like a Conestoga Wagon...

A Coach Bus...

A Gazebo...

Or a Yurt!

Smokey Hollow Campground also featured several different cabins and park model homes to stay in as well, but the most important thing to know is reservations fill up FAST, so you have to jump on it now! (see rates and make reservations here)

