Clearest Lake In Kentucky Is Also the Deepest With A Beautiful White Sandy Beach – See More Photos and Videos
Life on the lake is my kinda life. The warm breeze, sunshine, and beautiful, unsalted water was, and still is, heaven to me. To me, there is nothing like it.
Salt life is great and all, but there is one thing I don't like about it, salt. Last year, we went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and I spent most of my time at the pool rather than the beach.
All of this warm weather has me dreaming of summer. If I am enjoying time by the water, I prefer the lake to the ocean any day. When I was three-years-old, I was water skiing on Raccoon Lake In Rockville, IN. My grandparents had a piece of property with a dock that sat right on the lake. If I close my eyes, I can still smell the water and the boat. I loved it there.
Kentucky Lakes Are So Beautiful
Now, living in Kentucky, I have tried to find my favorite lakes that are closer to where I live. One of them, if not THE one, is an amazing hidden lake near Corbin, Kentucky.
Laurel River Lake has an amazing, big, white sandy beach. So, you can still get your beach vibes you need, but only three hours, or so, from the Tristate. But, even though it's three hours, it is totally worth the drive.
Where is Laurel River Lake and What Is There To Do?
Located the Daniel Boone National Forest, a summer trip to the lake would make for an awesome family getaway that will help your whole family relax, have fun, and enjoy the beach on a budget.
According to kentuckytourism.com,
The 5,600-acre lake......amid the pristine beauty of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Laurel River Lake is a favorite destination for thousands of visitors each year. The quiet coves and cliff-lined shores offer relaxation and quiet reflection, as well as boating, fishing, skiing, and scuba diving in one of the deepest and cleanest lakes in Kentucky. You can also fish and boat.
Is Laurel River Lake the Deepest Lake In Kentucky?
Laurel River Lake IS the deepest Lake in Kentucky. But, apparently there has been some debate about that fact. This is what turned up when I Googled it.
Anyway, it doesn't really matter. The clear water and rocky bottom pics are are proof enough.
Laurel River Lake looks so amazing. I've written about this beautiful lake before. I can't get over it's breathtaking beauty
If you think you prefer an ocean beach vacation, these photos and videos might change your mind.
Take a look at the beauty that is Laurel River Lake.
Thanks to Ben Childers for the use of his amazing drone photos. Check out more of his work, HERE.
Boating at it's finest
Island sandbar in the middle of the lake
Did I mention the lake has a waterfall?
I know, it's so beautiful. If you go, you better take a lot of pics and share them. I'll never get tired photos of this amazing Kentucky paradise.
